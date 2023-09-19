Harford County Councilman Giangiordano: “Penman is Trying to Disparage the Council and Spread Misinformation“

From Harford County Council Vice President Tony Giangiordano:
Harford County Council Vice President Tony Giangiordano introduced Bill 23-028. The aim of this legislation is to establish term limits of three terms for council members, in alignment with the principles put forth in two prior bills. The first of which was never introduced and the second was withdrawn. Bill 23-003, the first of the bills, was originally scheduled for introduction by Council Members Penman and Boyle-Tsottles on February 74, 2023. However, it was circulated to the public on February 31, 2023 and subsequently withdrawn on February 6′, 2023 due to false claims of support.
Councilman Penman’s three term limit bill, that councilman tried to introduce twice, was added to the agenda on February 3rd. Then on the session day, February 7th, Bill 23-003 was withdrawn.
Furthermore, Councilman Penman recently made erroneous statements on local TV and released a video with inaccurate information. The video claims there is a pension system for current council members.
Which, per the Director of Human Resources for the county “…there are no councilmembers in such system.” Therefore, proving the councilman’s claims to be misinformed.
Prior to the introduction of Bill 23-003, an unofficial meeting took place on January 9th at 1:30 PM at The Local restaurant in Fallston, involving former County Executive Barry Glassman, Council Members Penman, and Boyle-Tsottles. After a Proclamation Presentation for an unrelated event, Councilmembers Giangiordano and Reilly then entered the restaurant for lunch. At that time, both Councilmen witnessed the meeting taking place in the comer of the restaurant. After Council Members Penman and Bovle-Tsottles left the establishment, Mr. Glassman approached Council Members Giangiordano and Reilly.
Mr. Glassman said the meeting was to discuss Penman’s term limits legislation and how to leverage Mr. Glassman’s term limit ideas and expertise to garner council support for such legislation.
Subsequently, Councilman Penman attempted to secure support for proposed legislation based on discussions with Mr. Glassman, who Councilman Penman stated was his mentor and advisor.
Councilman Penman excluded Councilman Giangiordano from these conversations and documents until the planned introduction on February 74, 2023. In the weeks that followed, the January 9th, 2023 meeting Councilman Penman misled council members by falsely claiming widespread support for his bill, including having the necessary votes for passage. While Bill 23-003 was slated for introduction on February 7th, 2023 a meeting on February 6th, 2023 revealed Councilman Penman’s deception, as he had only one co-sponsor.
Councilman Penman’s campaign to garner support for his bill involved the spreading of inaccurate information while simultaneously withholding critical information from fellow council members. When confronted with these inaccuracies, Councilman Penman was unwilling to engage in negotiations for a mutually beneficial term limits agreement. Ultimately, this led to Councilman Penman’s withdrawal of the bill before its formal introduction at the February 7, 2023 council meeting.
On May 2, 2023, Council Members Penman and Boyle-Tsottles made a second attempt and introduced term limit legislation with Bill 23-016.
Discussions were held with various council members in support of three-term limits and the inclusion of a succession clause, which Councilman Giangiordano planned to introduce as an amendment for the June 13th 2023 meeting.
The amendment was co-sponsored by Councilman Giangiordano, Councilman Reilly, and Councilman Guthrie. This amendment aimed to include a succession clause allowing individuals to run for office again after a minimum of four years off. However, Councilman Penman chose to withdraw the bill without any public discussion or vote, denying the opportunity for compromise.
On September 5th 2023, a new bill was introduced by Council Vice President Giangiordano, Councilman Reilly, and Councilman Guthrie, which will not be withdrawn and brought to the public. Prior to the Legislative Session meeting, Councilman Penman insisted that Councilman Guthrie remove his name from the Bill which he refused. The next morning, Councilman Penman called Councilman Guthrie and again, insisted he abstain or vote “no” to which Councilman Guthrie refused to do. Furthermore, if Councilman Penman is for “two terms” why has he campaigned and fundraised with other elected official that have served more than two terms or advocate for other local officials not to serve more than two terms. Councilman Penman continues to contradict his policies and has proven such actions.
In conclusion, Bill 23-028 represents a compromise between the two original bills presented by Council Members Penman and Boyle-Tsottles, with the key difference being the inclusion of a succession clause.
Unfortunately, Penman is trying to disparage the council and spread misinformation so that the public thinks his new campaign for two term limits was his initial idea. This provision empowers citizens to decide if a former councilmember should be allowed to seek re-election, placing the ultimate choice in their hands.
We hope this information clarifies the situation and provides a more accurate representation of the proposed term limit legislation in Harford County.
Please contact the Council Vice President’s office with any questions.
Comments
George Jones says
It’s apparent some council members don’t understand politics and certainly shouldn’t be looking for members to be limited to terms.
Just what is a Democrat doing cutting the throat of the democratic party pushing for term limits in a county controlled by Republicans.
The Money Tree says
With all due respect it sure seems to me that Glassman is playing puppet master w Penman. Barry your “boy” is failing miserably, has lost the support of his constituents, and already blown any hopes you may have that he rise above the council. The two of you have no business trying to undermine the existing county executive and the council. The only question is why and the answer stinks to high heaven.
George Jones says
The county executive is undermining himself.
Innocent till proven guilty, heck everytime he opens his mouth he digs a deeper hole.
The Money Tree says
I haven’t met one person living in Fallston supporting Penman any longer. He’s screwed the pooch big time because the people of Fallston will remember this. Gahler might support him, Euler surely does, Glassman does, but nobody else. Hope he get’s something out of his inappropriate and ill-adviced big hugs to developers because he’s destroyed his own political career taking bad advice from Barry Glassman.
Ronald Stuchinski says
100% Glassman trying to get cantrol back of HarCo. #FUBarry
Open Your Eyes says
The last two articles posted on the Dagger basically represent the same theme. The County Executive vs various other elected County Officials. Both sides are attacking the veracity and integrity of the other. Wouldn’t it be great if something were to occur consistent with the plot of the movie “Liar, liar” . For a twenty four hour period people could not lie. This would resolve so many issues. Personally if this were a one time phenomena, I wouldn’t want to see it wasted on the County level even though it would be very interesting. If it were a one time shot, I would much rather see it applied to at least three of the most blatant pathological liars known to man. That would be Biden, Garland, and Mayorkas. I might bake a cake, put candles on it, and make a wish while blowing them out. Who knows it might work.
George Jones says
Open when you throw out names as liars that aren’t even being discussed it proves who the pathological liar is.
Open Your Eyes says
Interesting application of logic. I hope you are not projecting a sour grapes message because I requested that Money Tree clarify his comment alleging that Mr. Penman was receiving kick backs. As previously stated I don’t have a dog in the fight as far as this squabble with the County Executive goes. Again I find your logic interesting but somewhat bazaar. Stay well and in reference to original issue I hope that the truth prevails.
The Money Tree says
Who said anything about kickbacks? I certainly didn’t. Corruption comes in many forms – doesn’t need to be money just something of value. For instance – Glassman has a lobbying firm. In the first page of his web page he states that one of his services is to help developers through community input meetings. Barry makes money advising how to snooker the public – put lipstick on a pig, dodge and weave, use social media to spread misinformation – make it appear there is support when there isn’t. Now if Glassman is Penman’s mentor isn’t it obvious what happened here? Glassman needs something to do other than spend his days trying to interfere w the council for self-serving reasons. Is Penman serving his constituents or Barry Glassman?
Open Your Eyes says
MoneyTree post from the Gahler reinstates Penman article which he has yet to clarify…….
“He already benefits financially on the Fallston Apt issue and doesn’t seem to care. I smell a recall in his future”
Come on man, you are getting as bad as Biden
The Money Tree says
Many ways to benefit financially – never said a thing about a kickback although I wouldn’t rule it out. I don’t chose to delude myself as to the motives of politicians. Your crack about Biden is gratuitous reference.
Open Your Eyes says
I am sorry but that had to be one of the lamest attempts of back peddling I have seen. You need to up your game or you risk losing credibility. Have a good evening.
The Money Tree says
Really? You come up with a bunch of nonsense and clearly although you pretend otherwise are defending Mr. Penman. I never said Mr. Penman was receiving checks or a check although I won’t rule it out – to benefit financially can mean many things; if you can’t understand that I can’t help you. Self-interest can even be deferred to future earnings which brings us again to Mr. Glassman. You might tell Mr. Glassman he might want to change his listed “areas of expertise” to make it sound less like the opportunist he’s become.
Open Tour Eyes says
There you go again making unsubstantiated assumptions. Again and for the record I do not have a dog in the fight. I don’t reside in District B, nor do I have any allegiance to Penman or Cassilly. What I don’t like is someone who makes unsubstantiated, unverified accusations. You might be right. Prove it and I will acknowledge that your perspective was correct. With all due respect you are coming off like a butt hurt Fallstonian
The Money Tree says
Really don’t care what you don’t like and honestly don’t care that you seem dismissive of Fallstonians – by the way it makes you seem just a tad small and jealous. Someone has a pathological sense of themselves here and it isn’t me. Sorry things have turned out so poorly in your own life. Meanwhile while you stew in your own envy; the responsible and hard-working citizens of Fallston will defend their neighborhoods and with energy and pride because they have every right to do so.
Open Your Eyes says
As I said before I do not wish to belabor this issue. Besides how could I possibly expect to compete with someone with the oratory skills of Patrick Henry or John Paul Jones. Good luck with your inquisition. You are such a hoot ! Have a great day!
George Jones says
Yes it does appear that the old guard of the republican party are trying to take control from the anti democracy new republican party.
As the national republican party shoots themselves in the foot and now the Harford county republican party shoots themselves in the foot, may the sane people rise up and create a party that wants to promote democracy to save our constitution.
Open Your Eyes says
Just for the record what kind of job do you think Biden and his puppeteers have done to promote Democracy and save our Constitution? This should be a hoot. Anxiously awaiting your response.
George Jones says
The list is too long to write here. The big one is appointing an AG who believes in the constitution and democracy whom appointed a special prosecutor to go after a former President who attempted to overthrow this country and install a dictatorship making himself President for life.
Open Your Eyes says
I’m sorry who is the AG that believes in the Constitution, Democracy, or for that matter the equal application of the law? Did something happen to Mr. Garland today and and was a new AG appointed?
George Jones says
Open your mind and close your eyes and Garland will be there looking at you.
Open Your Eyes says
Well George I thought I would share this with you. For many years I was a police officer. I’m sure you are not impressed but I received significant training in interview techniques to include identifying deception characteristics. I am not saying that some didn’t get over me but I think not often. When I watched Mr. Garland testify before Congress I
observed several indicators consistent with deception. My take away was that I have interviewed ten year olds who possessed far less indicators and were for more convincing suspected liars.
It is my believe that Mr. Garland’s veracity and integrity have been severely compromised. The sad thing is he apparently feels that the American people are as stupid as he looks if that is possible.
The resistance says
Wow dude, what a boot licker. I hope this is the dumbest thing I read today, because if not, there really is no hope for this country.
George Jones says
Open, you are correct. I am not impressed with your training of trying to determine actions of someone on TV trying to answer idiots questions and comments.
When an idiot says Garland should be charged with contempt of congress while the chair who has been in contempt of congress for 500 some days, I certainly can understand Garland’s actions.
Yes I watched most of the testimony but I can only take the ignorant republican comments till I change the channel or turn it off.
Open Your Eyes says
Actually AG Garland should have been grilled more for his miscues and his bias. Why did he did not prosecute the protesters at a Supreme Court Justice residence, a violation of Federal Law. His explanation was the arrest might have First amendment issues. Why don’t you prosecute an existing law and let the courts decide? How about his flagrant disparity in the prosecution of pro choice as opposed to pro life demonstrators who allegedly broke the law. This guy is the top law enforcement officer in the land. He should be familiar with the statute of limitations on reported crimes coming before him. What happens? He lets the SOL run out on Tax and other crimes allegedly committed by President Biden’s son. Why? Maybe because when you investigate tax violations it is often prudent to investigate the origin of the money. In doing so, based on recent information, could possibly implicate or involve President Biden. Was this an oversight, coincidence, who knows. I find it interesting that he has not let his DOJ allow statutes of limitations run out on any Republicans that I am aware of. As I said before, I watched the interview and the guy produced numerous characteristics of deception. I know who his boss is but the man took an oath to the American people. You realize that the real victims in the tax issues are the law abiding tax paying citizens of this country. As SoulCrusher puts it you guys are really the”No see” party blinded by Trump derangement Syndrome. To save you some time I am not a Trump guy. I am a right over wrong do the right thing guy. By the way welcome back Bob unless you have been posting other another name and keeping off of the radar.
SoulCrusher says
Where do you guys come up with all this nonsense? Democracy is all about people choosing their own representation. That’s it. Nothing else. The Democratic Party does not believe in a Democracy. We have all seen the Democratic Party steal democracy from the electors with the mail in ballot system that allows mass fraud involving the elections. There wasn’t hardly any elections in 2020 that could be considered Constitutional and it was very clear that mass voter fraud occurred in 2020. Especially in the swing states. 2022 wasn’t much different and a perfect example was Ivan Bates winning in Baltimore City for the State’s Attorney position. I’m tired of hearing from Democrats that the other side is trying to steal our Democracy when Democrats want to hold fraudulent elections guaranteeing their party wins, even when their candidates are clearly unfit for the position. Take Fetterman for example. He isn’t qualified, is mentally challenged and is clearly a puppet for the political party he represents. They even changed the Senate Dress Code so he could wear his “Thug-wear” on the Senate floor. Both sides make me sick, but the Democrats are the epitome of “Not See” evil right now. By the way, Trump didn’t try to overthrow the government and instill a dictatorship for himself. Only an idiot believes that and that would be a Democrat or a RINO right now. Democrats are really making a bad name for themselves…
George Jones says
Soul yes democracy is the majority, in this case votes which the Democrat won by over 7 million votes.
Now if you believe over 7 million voter were by dead voters and fraudulent voters you have just displayed simple-minded nonsense.
SoulCrusher says
You are completely wrong. In Pennsylvania alone, there were more than 250,000 votes more than there is registered voters. The Democrats stole Pennsylvania and that is a fact that none of you “Not See” morons can ever cover up. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court even declared the 2020 election “unconstitutional”, but the idiot you guys wanted to win was already in office for almost a year. We can not allow this type of treasonous garbage to occur again. It has already played out in 2 elections and if it plays out for a 3rd you evil Democrats will literally have destroyed our Country. You should be ashamed for even being a Democrat right now because you stand for “Not See” Treason, not Democracy. That being said, it is my opinion that the Democrats and the United Nations did work with China to release COVID 19 upon our world and used it to further the Democratic Party’s complete and utter treason against the United States and the entire world. You Democrats created the UN and urge people to believe the lies spread across the globe about everything that doesn’t comply to your satanic agenda. You should be ashamed of yourself for being such a tool of treason….
George Jones says
Soul I don’t know where you get your information on PA voters but are completely wrong. PA is where I am originally from so I follow Politics there closely.
Instead of repeating false information post your facts or shut down the lies.
SoulCrusher says
I’m not reporting false facts. It was declared unconstitutional. PA’s Democratic Party controlled Supreme Court then said it wasn’t and the Federal Courts said it was unconstitutional. SCOTUS the declared all decisions moot because there is no Federal authority to interfere with State elections. SCOTUS also said that the Counties are the interpreters of the State law as elections take place in the local jurisdictions. Take that for what it is worth. Clearly the “2000 Mules” documentary has shed light on the Democrat’s effort to destroy democracy on behalf of the Democratic “Not See” Party you worship like a God. There WAS mass voter fraud and the Democrats have betrayed everything they claim they stand for. To be a Democrat is to be a TRAITOR against the United States…you should be ashamed of yourself.
George Jones says
Soul. Seems your false information is coming from Mr. Diamond. Here are the state facts
https://www.dos.pa.gov/VotingElections/BEST/Pages/BEST-Election-Stats.aspx
The Bob says
George,
Sadly, some on this forum closed their minds to truth and facts a long time ago. The good news is that the majority of Americans see through the lies, distortions and hate of the far-right
SoulCrusher says
You mean they have been brainwashed….
George Jones says
Yes Soul brainwashed seems to fit the person who wrote, You mean been brainwashed..
SoulCrusher says
No. I meant exactly what I typed and I don’t find it necessary to be corrected by a Democratic moron whom is obviously a political pawn for a treasonous political party. The PA government has been radicalized by the Democratic idiots that are intentionally making unconstitutional decisions of law in favor of the Democratic Traitors Against America and the Democratic “Not See” Party that you worship like a God. The State FACTS are a mirror of the Democratic insanity that is plaguing the nation. Crap like the legalization of shoplifting and the declaration of auto theft being a low level crime are perfect examples of the idiocy you support. When you support a political party with this kind of reasoning, you have to realize that YOU are part of the problem.
The Bob says
OYE, like you, I’m not a big fan of Merrick Garland, albeit for different reasons. My overriding concern with the AG is not his ‘veracity & integrity’, nor was it his failure to prosecute protestors outside the homes of SCOTUS judges. For me, it’s all about the DOJ’s snail-paced investigation into the Jan 6th Insurrection.
Jim Jordan wants Special Counsel David Weiss to testify publicly next month before Congress. Perhaps then we might get a clearer picture of the Hunter Biden situation.
SoulCrusher says
The pace of the DOJ investigation into the fraudulent charges levied concerning the January 6th Freedom March is intentional, as it is meant to interfere with the 2024 elections and is a direct result of the bureaucracy being politically influenced by the Traitors of the Democracy of idiots and thieves. David Weiss is incompetent and disqualified from being a special counsel by the code you morons have enacted as law. His testimony will be useless because he will cover up the truth regarding the Biden Crime Family’s activities into money laundering and tax evasion. You can spin it in another direction, but it is what it is.
Open Your Eyes says
Well in light of the recent multitude of information being uncovered and revealed prompting even some of the most die hard Democrats to start questioning the President’s actions it generates a few questions about the Senator Menendez situation. Was he blatantly sloppy to be caught up in multiple bribery allegations or was he a controlled loss. To safe face and to throw the public off the Hunter/Joe Biden scandal maybe Garland and his boys at the DOJ had to sacrifice one of their own. If the laptop did not exist Menendez might have continued his Egyptian money making activities with immunity.
George Jones says
The FBI brought the charges not the DOJ.
Hunter Biden is suing the IRS and now Gullioni.
Good for him.
President Biden is in MI and all Fox can report is the so called border crisis.
Biden will not go to jail but Trump will. And he can’t pardon himself cause he’ll never be president. But should Hunter go to jail Biden can pardon him. Republicans are so naive.
Open Your Eyes says
“So called border crisis “ Really! Garland gives the FBI their marching orders. I know you can’t be that naive. Please don’t debase yourself by allowing your acute Trump Derangement syndrome to hijack your rational thinking. I really thought you had a better game. Come on man.
SoulCrusher says
The DOJ and the FBI are working in a concerted effort to cover up Democratic crime committed by the Biden Crime Family. Fox News is no longer considered relevant as it has been bought by the left and is preventing the reporting of the truth. Biden can’t pardon his son without resigning because it is a conflict of interests and benefits a direct family member. The precedent of persecuting Trump will now allow evil politicians to use law enforcement as a political tool to manipulate elections and persecute political opponents. This is all unlawful. Furthermore, if Trump goes to jail, you will probably get a war. People are tired of treason and governmental political persecution. Democrats are going to be very sorry for the treason they unleashed.
George Jones says
I do understand that propaganda has distorted Soul and others here, so it seems useless to answer people who have distorted thinking.
Garland appoints a Trump appointed investigator and when he doesn’t find what Trump wants, then he becomes Garland puppet. If you can’t have it your way the system is corrupt.
SoulCrusher says
You are the propaganda…for the Democratic “Not See” Party that is.