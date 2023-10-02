Edgewood Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Setting House On Fire

From the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal:

An Edgewood woman has been charged with arson and attempted murder after she intentionally set the front porch of her home on fire while someone was inside early Sunday morning.

At around 3:00 a.m. yesterday, Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, surrounding departments, and Harford County Sheriff’s Office were called to 1127 Shady Drive for a reported house fire.

Sheriff’s deputies were the first to arrive and discovered a fire on the front porch. Deputies were able to extinguish the fire with fire extinguishers. They discovered the owner, Christina L. Beattie, was inside a neighbor’s home.

The neighbor reported that Beattie was staying with her after they had responded to an earlier argument between her and another man staying at the home and asked Beattie to stay with her for the evening while the man stayed at the home.

About 20 minutes later, the neighbor told deputies that Beattie had left, and when she came back to her home, Beattie’s home was on fire, and the man was still inside.

Deputy State Fire Marshals were requested to the scene to conduct an investigation. With the assistance of K9 “Sky,” they concluded the fire was intentionally set.

Beattie was charged with first and second-degree arson, first and second-degree malicious burning, and attempted murder.

Beattie is currently being held without bond at Harford County Detention Center.