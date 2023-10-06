Adults Arrested for Attempted Murder after Firing at Juvenile Involved in Aberdeen Fight

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Criminal Investigations Division detectives arrested Desiree Robertson, 42, and Gary Davenport, 44, on charges of attempted 1st Degree Murder, Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Assault, and other weapons violations stemming from a fight that occurred at 1012 Beards Hill Road on August 11, 2023.

Investigators determined that Robertson and Davenport drove to the shopping plaza to pick up Robertson’s child, who was involved in a fight at a business on the property. Robertson arrived at the parking lot and picked up her child and two other juveniles. Other juveniles who were involved in the fight remained in the parking lot. Witnesses observed Robertson drive her car erratically after those juveniles in what appeared to be an attempt to run them down. Davenport, the front seat passenger, fired a single round at one fleeing juvenile.

Davenport is being held at the Harford County Detention Center on no bond, and Robertson was released on home detention.