Adults Arrested for Attempted Murder after Firing at Juvenile Involved in Aberdeen Fight

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
Criminal Investigations Division detectives arrested Desiree Robertson, 42, and Gary Davenport, 44, on charges of attempted 1st Degree Murder, Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Assault, and other weapons violations stemming from a fight that occurred at 1012 Beards Hill Road on August 11, 2023.
Investigators determined that Robertson and Davenport drove to the shopping plaza to pick up Robertson’s child, who was involved in a fight at a business on the property. Robertson arrived at the parking lot and picked up her child and two other juveniles. Other juveniles who were involved in the fight remained in the parking lot. Witnesses observed Robertson drive her car erratically after those juveniles in what appeared to be an attempt to run them down. Davenport, the front seat passenger, fired a single round at one fleeing juvenile.
Davenport is being held at the Harford County Detention Center on no bond, and Robertson was released on home detention.
Comments
Anonymous Escapee says
Davenport should have STILL been behind bars for MURDER but the weak, completely ineffectual and spineless Maryland corrections system saw fit to release this menace back upon society.
When will Maryland politicians learn? Never, because Democrats love criminals more than their victims.
Michelle says
Yes I believe they both should be held responsible and both kept in the detention center until the court hearing and let yours decide not just the commissioner