Aberdeen Man Guilty of Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder

From the Office of the State’s Attorney for Harford County:

State’s Attorney Alison M. Healey announced that Sean Leigh Sconion, 33, of Aberdeen, Maryland pled guilty and was sentenced to 25 years of incarceration for Attempted Second Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm by a Felon on October 10, 2023.

The charges originated from a shooting that occurred at TB3 Bar & Grill located at 705 S. Philadelphia Boulevard in Aberdeen on March 4, 2022. Officers from the Aberdeen Police Department responded to TB3 and located the victim with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview for emergency treatment. The suspect was described as a black male wearing an orange coat.

Video from TB3 showed the victim opening the front door of the bar allowing Sconion to exit. The two had a verbal exchange related to the victim holding the door open for Sconion, and both individuals entered the bar. Sconion exited the door a short time later followed closely by the victim, and Sconion was observed retrieving a handgun from his waistband, turning toward the victim, and firing two rounds at the victim at close distance.

Sconion fled the scene on foot and was picked up by a vehicle operated by Otis Lavelle Huff, also of Aberdeen.

The Honorable Paul W. Ishak accepted the plea agreement imposing 30 years suspending all but 20 years to serve for Attempted Second Degree Murder, 15 years suspending all but 5 years consecutive for Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence to be served without the possibility of parole, and 10 years all suspended and consecutive to the other sentences for the Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm for a total of 55 years with all but 25 years suspended, 5 of which are without the possibility of parole. Sconion will be on five years of supervised probation upon any release from incarceration. This sentence exceeds the Maryland sentencing guidelines recommended in this case.

State’s Attorney Alison M. Healey commented on the plea: “Once again, the State’s Attorney’s Office for Harford County under my administration was able to remove a violent offender from the city of Aberdeen and Harford County. Despite the horrific actions of the Defendant in this case, I am sincerely grateful that the victim recovered from his injuries. The substantial and meaningful sentence in this case, in large part, is credited to the cooperation of the victim, who thankfully recovered from his injuries, and the hard work of the members of the Aberdeen Police Department during the investigation. This sentence structure ensures that the Defendant serves as much time as possible with consecutive sentences and a portion of it being without the possibility of parole.

Ms. Healey thanks Deputy State’s Attorney David W. Ryden for his advocacy in obtaining a sentence above the recommended guidelines. She also thanks Lieutenant Persuhn, Corporal Shoffstall, and the Aberdeen Police Department for their investigation leading to Sconion’s identification and arrest. Sconion’s co-Defendant Huff pled guilty in 2022 to being an Accessory After the Fact and was sentenced to 5 years of incarceration for his role.