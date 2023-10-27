Loaded Handgun Found in Edgewood High School Student’s Locker

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating an incident that occurred during the school day today at Edgewood High School involving the discovery of a loaded firearm in a student’s locker. The incident occurred during an administrative search conducted by school staff in response to an odor of marijuana.

During the search, Edgewood High School staff discovered a Walther PK380 handgun, which was found to be loaded. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating how the student obtained the firearm.

In light of the seriousness and potential danger posed by this incident, the suspect will be waived to adult status for purposes of prosecution. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all students, faculty, and staff within our communities and will take all necessary measures to thoroughly investigate this matter. No further information is being released at this time.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to gather all pertinent information related to this incident. We are collaborating closely with Harford County Public Schools, and the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office to ensure a comprehensive and swift resolution to this matter.