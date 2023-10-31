Man Arrested After Spree of Aberdeen Daytime Burglaries; Officer is Injured During Arrest

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Diligent police work, along with the community’s help, led to the arrest of Christopher Mayhew, 35, on charges of 3rd and 4th-degree burglary, felony theft, and an attempt to disarm a police officer following a crime spree on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Patrol officers responded to four separate reports of burglaries/thefts between 10:04 a.m. and 1:58 p.m. in the 200 block of Hemlock Ln, 600 block of W. Bel Air Ave, and 700 block of Beards Hill Rd. Residents identified Mayhew following the burglary at Hemlock Lane and chased him into some nearby woods. A patrol officer arrived and discovered Mayhew standing in a creek inside the wood line, complaining of an injury. Mayhew was ordered from the creek and exited reluctantly. Mayhew refused to follow commands as the officer attempted to take him into custody. During the arrest, Mayhew grabbed onto the officer’s firearm to disarm him. One of the residents on the scene intervened and helped the officer subdue Mayhew, placing him under arrest.

Mayhew and the arresting officer were treated for injuries at Harford Memorial Hospital. Both have been released.

Mayhew was charged and is held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center. The officer is home recovering from their injury.