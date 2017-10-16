Taco Bell Proposed on Hickory Bypass; Community Input Meeting Set

The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

By 8 Comments

From Friends of Harford:

Community Input Meeting Notice

Meeting Time: Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 6:00 pm

Meeting Place: The Lodge, 2119 Conowingo Road, Bel Air,

Location of Proposed Development: Southeast side of Hickory Bypass – U.S. Route 1 at the intersection with North Fountain green Road – Maryland Route 543 – in Bel Air, Maryland

Description of Proposed Development: Site includes 1.1379 acres currently zoned CI and will include one approximately 2,753 square foot Taco Bell restaurant with one drive through window.

Meeting Agenda

Documents

Comments

  2. This would be great. The Harford county employees need more food diversity in Hickory. The WAWA is too crowded. Make sure to put in plenty of parking for the countys big trucks.

    4+

    Reply

  3. Yes, please, let’s increase traffic at this intersection and on Route 1. Let’s also add a pizza place, a carpet/tile store, a Chinese restaurant, and a laundromat.

    1+

    Reply

