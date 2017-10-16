Taco Bell Proposed on Hickory Bypass; Community Input Meeting Set

From Friends of Harford:
Community Input Meeting Notice
Meeting Time: Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 6:00 pm
Meeting Place: The Lodge, 2119 Conowingo Road, Bel Air,
Location of Proposed Development: Southeast side of Hickory Bypass – U.S. Route 1 at the intersection with North Fountain green Road – Maryland Route 543 – in Bel Air, Maryland
Description of Proposed Development: Site includes 1.1379 acres currently zoned CI and will include one approximately 2,753 square foot Taco Bell restaurant with one drive through window.
Comments
Harford Resident says
I’d rather the Taco Bell right in downtown Bel Air so I can walk to it rather than drive.
??? says
ummm. There is a Taco Bell in Bel Air. Happy Walking.
Jim in Hickory says
This would be great. The Harford county employees need more food diversity in Hickory. The WAWA is too crowded. Make sure to put in plenty of parking for the countys big trucks.
Don says
Well they gotta eat too.
RU Kidding says
Yes, please, let’s increase traffic at this intersection and on Route 1. Let’s also add a pizza place, a carpet/tile store, a Chinese restaurant, and a laundromat.
The Bible is fake says
I think store front church and an opioid addiction treatment facility would go great.
Don says
Well they gotta eat too.
HCPS food critic says
A Chinese food take out would be nice