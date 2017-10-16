Taco Bell Proposed on Hickory Bypass; Community Input Meeting Set

From Friends of Harford:

Community Input Meeting Notice

Meeting Time: Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 6:00 pm

Meeting Place: The Lodge, 2119 Conowingo Road, Bel Air,

Location of Proposed Development: Southeast side of Hickory Bypass – U.S. Route 1 at the intersection with North Fountain green Road – Maryland Route 543 – in Bel Air, Maryland

Description of Proposed Development: Site includes 1.1379 acres currently zoned CI and will include one approximately 2,753 square foot Taco Bell restaurant with one drive through window.

Meeting Agenda

Documents