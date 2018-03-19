Sheriff Gahler on Opponent: “It Is Disappointing To See A Supposed Candidate For This Office That Will Not Support Our Citizen’s Constitutional Rights”

From Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler:
Dear Editor,
In a letter to the editor last week, Mr. Christopher Boardman outlined his opposition of my support for our citizens’ 2nd Amendment Rights. Yes, I am a supporter of every law abiding citizen’s right to keep and bear arms and do not shy away from defending those rights. As I have said previously, it would be very easy for me as a law enforcement officer, who has the ability to be armed and protect myself and my family, to not stand up for the ability of our citizens to do the same. It would be easy, it just would not be morally right.
In his letter, Mr. Boardman claims to call for civility in our conversations with one another, yet as he personally demonstrated in a most egregious manner his reprehensible and divisive language used to describe residents of our neighboring county, this is not the standard he holds for himself. In an email shared with me by my friend, the late Senator Wayne Norman, Mr. Boardman described attendees at the Senator’s summer fundraiser as, “Cecil rednecks who want to blow people’s heads off with guns.” Mr. Boardman inquired of the late Senator how Boardman’s attendance with these “rednecks” might help him in his effort to become the Sheriff of Harford County. Senator Norman not only was equally disturbed by this generalization of a demographic of the population, but also saw fit to forward these unkind and thoughtless comments (and his personal response) to my attention.
To be sure, we have so many issues we are unwilling to address as a society. Examples of these issues that need attention are: mental health (being at the top of the list); better background checks (tied to those afflicted with mental health issues); better securing of our schools; paying for armed security or additional school resource officers; the desensitization and devaluation of human life by our young through music, videos, and games; absentee and/or neglectful parenting; ensuring break downs in the process of following up on tips do not occur (like we saw in Parkland, in Southerland Springs and in the Fort Hood shootings); and discussions related to more severe penalties and deterrents. Instead of doing any of this, some want to blame the type of gun that a killer decides to use and turn to discriminatory and hateful speech to further their political aspirations.
The Office of Sheriff in Harford County serves all citizens equally with courage, honor, and integrity as our core values. Our law enforcement officers across this nation fight hard to keep violent criminals off the streets, because they are the ones truly responsible for the violence and death that we see.
It is disappointing to see a supposed candidate for this Office that will not support our citizen’s Constitutional Rights, but also one that feels comfortable describing certain members of the community with disparaging and bigoted terms.
The place for those civilized conversations that Mr. Boardman claims are important, but fails to meet, is through our legislative process. I am pleased to say that as your Sheriff, I have been in Annapolis the past several legislative sessions having those respectful conversations with Republicans and Democrats alike, supporting many bills related to public safety and opposing those that are counter to that goal. Much of that effort touches on the issues just outlined, to include 2nd Amendment Rights.
Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler
Comments
Deputy Dog says
I guess this is something else Boardman can do better than Gahler, insult people! Another dem made in the Hillary mold. Agree with him or you are a deplorable!
WTF says
I guess we can look forward to his explanation letter tomorrow.
HCSO Worker says
I guess this guy has no clue how many of the Sheriff’s employees live in Cecil County. Wants to be our boss? I think not!
Rand McNally says
Who gives a d@mn what they want? As Cecil County citizens they do not get a vote in the matter.
Mike Harris says
Problem is Gahler is just as bad at insulting people. He gets a fix off of it and it’s unnecessary. Be the bigger man
HCSO Employee says
Examples please? Holding a writer accountable for what he writes seems pretty spot on.
Mike Harris says
His letter to Baltimore County Executive Kamenitz about the ICE program. I mean why not just write a response to everyone. Your boss loves being in the spotlight. Sometimes he needs to focus on just running the office he was elected to run and shut up. I know you will argue. But know this I think Kamenitz Is a fool but Gahler needs to chill.
HCSO Employee says
Not arguing but disagree. I am very familiar with that program and the Sheriff’s letter. If he wanted it just to go to Kamenitz he could have put it in the mail and no one would have been the wiser. Seems it was just as you wanted, written for everyone and hopefully plays a small part in stopping Kamenitz from becoming Governor.
HCSO Employee says
Also how is that letter to Kamenitz insulting? That might be arguing a bit.
Mike Harris says
It makes him look like he needs to save the whole world, the whole state, Baltimore county…etc. He is the highest level cop in this county he needs to start acting like it. What is the point in fighting with everyone. It sends the wrong message. I get where you are coming from but it makes him look like a small child crying over who got the last bowl of Cherios. It just isn’t necessary. Great debate, we can agree to disagree. I appreciate that you were at least civilized and didn’t take personal shots at me. I just wish your boss got that concept.
HCSO Employee says
Yes we will have to agree to disagree. Baltimore county could do the same program we do but instead run the risk of releasing criminals back out on the street. That could directly affect this county. Also I still don’t see where he insulted Kamenitz? Maybe that is because their issue was political and Boardmans was just hateful? I know you don’t agree but I voted for Gahler because instead of political double talk he just tells it like it is. I understand that is not going to be the same for everyone.
Road Dog says
I write this because I know both of the people I am about to discuss and I think very highly of both. As an allied agency of both HCSO and the BAPD I am sick of what is going on between them. Jeff has written some nasty letters about Chief “Chuck” Moore from BAPD and because I know Jeff I am surprised. The relationship between these agencies is at an all time low. I know that there is a past issue with Jeff and Chuck but this is far past that. The citizens of Bel Air and Harford county are the ones that will suffer for a personal grudge. Gotta find a way to move on. Ridiculous stuff. I hope my brothers and sisters on the road are looking past this. Stay safe!
Chuckies Dad says
You mean Chief Bane Jr? Moore has BAPD so screwed up they are moving backwards. Everyone is unhappy and it is because of Moore and Bane. Moore’s antics with Bane cost Bane the last election with Moore campaigning in uniform. Nice try but no on is buying on your pitty party for Jr.
BAPD truth says
@Road Dog, Truth be told the relationship between agencies is great. Chief Moore has driven morale so low in the BAPD by being a micro vindictive manager that he needs someone to blame and that falls on the Sheriff. Probably just because Gahler fired the chief after he was hired as an unqualified warden for the jail.
Keep Harford Safe says
This doesn’t sound like the temperament of a person of sound mind and body who we want to put in charge of parking control much less our Sheriff’s Office. “Rednecks who want to blow peoples heads of” is deplorable. Pun intended
Cecilia Remington says
Sheriff Gahler has every right to TELL THE TRUTH about Mr. Boardman. He is a partisan hack – a member of the Democrat leadership – who cares NOTHING about bipartisanship or working to make Harford safer.
Give em, hell, Jeff!!!
Keep Harford Safe says
Agreed
Patriot says
Thank you Sheriff Gahler for being one of the few voices of sanity out there and standing up for the citizens. This guy has to be crazy. If he says it is writing to a state senator, I can only imagine how many other hateful things he manages to keep hidden.
Cecil REDNECK says
Way to go Senator Norman! Still doing good in Harford and Cecil County by defending us from the liberal hate mongers! You were a great public servant and you are missed.
Harford Redneck says
So Mr. Boardman is it only the Cecil Redneck who want to blow peoples heads off, or does that apply to us in Harford? I don’t know any law abiding gun owners who want to do that but I sure hope that insane hateful “civilized” folk like you aren’t allowed to own a gun.
Kay says
I don’t think you need to lower yourself to explain Mr Boardman’s comments.
Really says
I agree. Hate is ugly all by itself.
Noreaster says
This guy Boardman is a racist and in serious need of mental health. I sure hope no one every lets him purchase of issues him a gun.
Loyal Harford Dem says
Care to tell us how to came to the conclusion that he is a “racist?”
Real Solutions says
Sheriff,
You are doing a great job and have certainly outlined what can and should be done to address gun violence. Attacking the gun won’t solve anything. If so we wouldn’t have a heroin addiction problem. Heroin is illegal but that doesn’t stop criminals. Whoever this guy Boardman is he is a fool who has a lot of hate in in heart. He continues to prove his incompetence with everything he writes.
Lou Correa says
I am appalled by Mr. Boardman. He can go suck it, for all I care.
He IS a partisan hack. Here: http://www.harforddemocrats.org/about.html
What you say, Mr. Boardman? How can you represent those of us who aren’t Republican when all you have done is trash the GOP?
Harford Dem says
This is exactly what is wrong with the Democratic Party. These fake hatefilled people. The central committee should demand he step down, but they won’t and that is why it will be another Harford County GOP sweep. Time to change my party affiliation.
Cecil’s Whig says
I work with a few guys who were born and raised in Cecil County. They refer to it as “Ceciltucky.” So how far off can this guy be when he calls them rednecks.?
Jo says
Calling them rednecks is one thing (and true for some of them.) saying they want to just go blow people’s heads off is something else.
Noreaster says
How in the world can the Harford County Democrat Party allow this guy to be there candidate and serve as an officer in one of their clubs. This guy seems like the Roy Moore of the Harford County Democrat Party.
One Smartass Cookie! says
Hey “Noreaster”, it’s “their”, not “there”.
Just like to correct deplorables. 🙂
Mike Harris says
I like Jeff Gahler but he acts like a small child sometimes. He needs to grow up and stop writing belittling letters about people. Just focus on running the HCSO and highlight the good things he’s done. I will probably vote for Gahler but for the love of god grow up Sheriff please.
SoulCrusher says
I see this is going to get ugly. I applaud the Sheriff’s stance on the 2nd Amendment and urge him to have the same stance on every enumerated right as well as those not enumerated. Don’t let politics take you to a place where you may never return. Remember, your honor and integrity are things that can never be regained once they are lost.
Bob says
Every one is nit picking about details when the question everyone should be asking is how did Gahler get a copy of emails between 2 individuals? One of which is now dead.
What should shock the shit out of everyone reading this is Gahler after obtaining this confidential communication between 2 adults by unknown means then proceeds to make it public. WTF!!! this is the Sheriff, an elected official.
Gahler claiming to fight for everyones second amendment rights while he tramples every other as they watch must bring him great joy
This is not normal.
SoulCrusher says
The e-mails were sent to him by Wayne Norman. If you look at the header on the e-mails you can see where they came from and whom they were sent from. Remember, e-mail is only subject to privacy to the extent of whom they are shared with. Wayne Norman forwarded the e-mails to Gahler and once in Gahler’s possession he may do what he chooses with them. I hope he makes the right choices…..
Bob says
None of the header email adress’s are for Gahler. Isn’t it ironic he’s no longer with us to confirm this…..
SoulCrusher says
Well, you are right about the e-mail addresses not having Gahler’s e-mail address attached to the documentation. However, if you examine the e-mails you will see they are from a print out from Wayne Norman’s e-mail address. I suspect they were given to Gahler by Wayne Norman or his wife, as she took over his position in the short term since his death. I don’t see any evidence that Gahler acquired the e-mails in any fashion that could be described as illegal or dishonest. Once that e-mail got printed, it is open to any who gain possession of it. There is no expectancy of privacy of an e-mail once it is opened and printed out. If it fell into the hands of someone whom it was not meant for, that issue is moot once it was printed and left Wayne Norman’s office. If you dropped an opened envelope that you received from your mailbox, it is not illegal for someone to pick it up and read it.
Bob says
There is no indication where they were printed out from and there also is a question why this email thread was only made public from the middle. What ere the emails from May 22 and May 18.
Gahlers accusations are now all suspect. Will he provide the answers?
Boom goes the mic says
Bob (Christopher),
Why don’t you call him and ask? The only thing I would say could be called suspect is Boardman’s character, but that is not suspect, it is clearly known. Hateful and divisive.
Patriot says
Bob, You have to read the letter and you will see that it was sent to the sheriff by Wayne Norman. Take the foil off your head and read. Makes me wonder what other hateful stuff does Boardman has floating around out there?
Bob says
Since you have the answers how was it sent to Gahler?
Gun Totin Cecil Appalachian American. says
Boardman, you are a clueless moron! It today’s society of political correctness. You should know that the term “Redneck” may be offensive to some people. We prefer the term “Appalachian American”. And my little Snowflake Democrat wanna be politician, perhaps you are not quite ready to play with the big boys. But then again, I guess your crime novels have prepared you. You are a complete joke!
Seriously? says
Geez, how immature is the sheriff and how shaky is your campaign to bring a dead man into this? Come on!! I don’t know Mr Boardman or his platform and am not in his camp but this move by Gahler sucks.
I have concerns with Gahler’s numbered list as well, parroting the “mental health” #1. It could be argued all people who shoot other people have an issue with mental health but that’s not the true meaning of those suffering from real mental health issues. Not to mention “mental health” is only used for white guys as an excuse for mass shootings by them.
Hanging on to assault style weapons as a right is also disturbing. Federal appeals courts have decreed assault style weapons are NOT covered by the 2nd amendment and the Supreme Court has refused to take up any cases.
If all the sheriff is concerned about is guns, guns and more guns, we are in trouble.
Back to the email, is Gahler running for Harford or Cecil? Would he have released that if Wayne Norman were still alive? Bringing in a private email with a dead man about another county hardly seems like a wise strategy to gain support beyond the 2A’ers and questions Mr Gahler’s ethics. Slinging mud will not get my vote. If Gahler can’t tell us what he has accomplished and win on that platform, that’s just sad.
Boom goes the mic says
Uncle Jesse??? How the heck are you?
SoulCrusher says
The decision you keep bringing up does not mean what you are saying. It was about a State’s right to ban firearms of its choosing as this is and will always be the right of each State to choose what firearms are permitted within its boundaries. The law of Maryland was allowed to proceed because of this. The nonsense the Judges of the 4th District Appellate Court brought into their decision is completely illegal and was meant to confuse the public about its rights regarding firearm ownership. You can keep quoting the decision’s wording and the imaginary grounds for their decision, but in the end it is a question of what guns a State allows their citizens to possess. If your interpretation of the law were correct a nationwide ban on sales of assault weapons would currently be in effect. If that were to happen the Supreme Court would take the case and would make a ruling you would not like. It is a State’s right to decide what weapons it allows.
Fast Fred says
Thanks for sharing this information Sheriff Gahler. As a long time friend of Senator Wayne Norman I know he wouldn’t have hesitated to share this information publicly and his response to Mr. Boardman was classic Wayne Norman. I personally think Mr. Boardman needs a psychiatric evaluation and have any firearms he owns taken away.
? says
Fred why not give your real name if you were such a close friend of Waynes? What are you afraid of?
Missing Reagan says
Boardman as Sheriff hahahHhAAAAhahaA! ? What a goofball. I wouldn’t let that nutcase anywhere near a loaded firearm.
I support Sheriff Gahler 100%
Gahler for Governor says
Obviously Wayne was friend of Gahler, Everyone LOVES Sheriff Gahler!
Wayne Burk says
I just think Boardman is too partisan.
Heading political campaigns does not match real law enforcement experience.
My two cents, Wayne Burk