Harford County Sheriff’s Office Cited in ACLU Lawsuit Against ICE; Campaign for Liberty, Political Challenger Boardman React

From the American Civil Liberties Union:
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Maryland today filed suit in federal court in Baltimore under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to ensure that local police departments that partner with ICE in anti-immigrant 287(g) agreements can be held accountable to the communities they serve. The lawsuit seeks full information about individuals who were held for further immigration screening, as well as policies and directives about how the Harford County Sheriff’s Office identified who they would target for screening.
“While the nation has been rightfully outraged about the separation of children from their parents by ICE, victims of racially biased immigration enforcement policies exist at our front steps when local police partner with ICE, and local communities are the ones to suffer for it,” said Nick Steiner, Equal Justice Works Immigrants’ Rights Fellow at the ACLU of Maryland. “We need to know the truth. It’s a serious government accountability problem if 287(g) agreements between local police agencies and ICE mean that Maryland communities are kept in the dark about how their local sheriffs operate their police departments.”
287(g) is a program that gives a job meant for the federal government – immigration enforcement – to local law enforcement who receive little training and often use practices that amount to racial profiling. Three Maryland counties – Frederick, Anne Arundel and Harford County – are actively using local police agencies to target and cage immigrants for ICE as part of the federal 287(g) program. This is disturbing because 287(g) agreements undermine public safety, encourage racial profiling, and weaken families that make our state strong.
287(g) programs do not focus on individuals suspected of violent offenses. According to the Frederick County 2012 Annual Report, 88 percent of detainers issued by ICE were for misdemeanors, many of which were traffic violations. In fact, the majority of the over 1,400 people detained for ICE and processed for deportation in Frederick were for non-violent offenses.
On November 28, 2017, the Harford County Sheriff issued a press release touting the success of its 287(g) program, based on the number of people detained for deportation. But the press release offered scant information to allow the public to evaluate the claim. Since then, the ACLU has been fighting to get more information both from the Harford County Sheriff’s office through a Maryland Public Information Act request, and from ICE, through a FOIA request. Although the Sheriff has the data that we are asking for, he claims the data belongs to ICE, not local law enforcement, so it cannot be released under the MPIA. For its part, ICE has claimed that the Freedom of Information Act does not require them to release the requested information to the public. That is unacceptable. ICE and local police departments must be held accountable to the local communities they serve.
Added Nick Steiner: “Especially because sheriffs are elected to office, how can the public hold this elected official accountable when they don’t know whether their police officers are criminalizing people because of where they were born or profiling people based on what they look or sound like?”
The ACLU of Maryland is represented by Steven R. Johnson and Timothy F. McCormack of Ballard Spahr LLP, as well as ACLU of Maryland Equal Justice Works Fellow Nick Steiner.
SHERIFF CHALLENGER BOARDMAN SUPPORTS ACLU LAWSUIT VERSUS GAHLER-LED SHERIFF’S OFFICE
From Christopher C. Boardman, Democratic nominee for sheriff of Harford County:
Christopher C. Boardman, Democratic nominee for sheriff of Harford County in this November’s election, applauded the filing of a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union against the Harford County Sheriff’s Office regarding the agency’s concealment of information about its involvement in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) division of the Department of Homeland Security.
“Ever since Sheriff Gahler signed an agreement with I.C.E. nearly two years ago, I have been concerned about the sheriff’s unwarranted involvement in federal law enforsement, a mandate he is not statutorily authorized to pursue as a local law enforcement officer,” said Boardman.
“In addition, Sheriff Gahler continues to use local county taxpayer resources to support his crusade against immigrants without any explicit authorization or support from either the citizen taxpayers or the county govenment including the county council.”
Boardman noted that he had requested information as to how many county tax dollars have been spent on the sheriff’s crusade, and all questions have been passed on to the Department of Homeland Security, which has refused to provide any answers.
“Until news of this lawsuit was made public, the sheriff’s agency refused to disclose that 105 people were detained for further screening and 44 were determined to be candidates for deportation from Harford County,” said Boardman.
“The sheriff has gotten this all wrong. He is intervening in a federal immigration matter without jurisdiction and the U,S. Government does not even have a clear immigration policy. Sheriff Gahler would have done better to urge his Republican friends in the Congress to pass comprehensive Immigration reform rather than to pursue a half-baked crusade with an out-of-control federal agency that has resulted in the separation of families and the compounding of the problems.
“I have spoken to members of the sheriff’s office and they insist they are fighting crime. But as a matter of fact the sheriff’s actions and policies cause people who may have immigration issues to avoid contact with law enforcement in the county out of fear that their family members may be taken from them or that their fragile livelihoods may be irretrievably disrupted. The sheriff’s policy is actually making it more difficult for the sheriff’s office to enforce the law or provide the protections that people in their communities need,” said Boardman.
“I am hopeful that this lawsuit will cause the light of day to shine on these policies and practices so the citizens of Harford County can stop and prevent the abuses that have been identified when the federal government remains gridlocked over the immigration issue. If I am elected, I will terminate the county’s agreement with I.C.E.”
MD Sheriff Getting Sued for Fighting “Sanctuary State” Scheme
From Maryland Campaign for Liberty:
Friend,
News broke late yesterday that the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing the Harford County Sheriff’s office because of their immigration enforcement efforts.
As you likely know, Harford County is one of only three county jurisdictions in Maryland to uphold the rule of law and cooperate with federal immigration officials through the 287(g) Program.
The ACLU of Maryland is leading the cause to make Maryland a “sanctuary state” for illegal aliens and criminal thugs.
We are concerned that this ACLU lawsuit leveled against conservative Sheriff Jeff Gahler’s office is a politically-driven attempt to try to discredit and block federal immigration enforcement.
We must stand with Sheriff Jeff Gahler and the Harford County Sheriff’s office to defend the rule of law against this Open Borders Lobby assault.
The ACLU and their liberal allies in the General Assembly have been unsuccessful for back-to-back years now in passing their center-piece “Sanctuary State” legislation.
Now they are pulling out all the stops and using frivolous legal attacks to try to tear down our borders.
We need your EMERGENCY HELP right now for several reasons:
1. The Open Borders Lobby may well use this lawsuit as grounds to try to freeze or end Harford County’s cooperation with this federal immigration enforcement program.
2. Any negative outcome in Harford County could easily translate into new attacks on Frederick and Anne Arundel Counties where local law enforcement use the 287(g) Program
3. The Open Borders Lobby will use this to prepare for the 2019 General Assembly so that they can finally pass their center-piece legislation to make Maryland a “sanctuary state” for illegal aliens and criminal thugs.
Successful litigation against the Harford County Sheriff’s Office could create a “chilling effect” across our state where other local authorities become weary about cooperating with federal immigration enforcement for fear of lawsuits and legal attacks.
Sign your “I Stand with Sheriff Gahler” Pledge today so that we know you will not back down to the ACLU or anyone else when it comes to upholding the rule of law in our state!
–Dave Pridgeon
Maryland Campaign for Liberty
P.S. We don’t have a country if we don’t have borders.
So many immigrants SUPPORT Maryland Campaign for Liberty’s work against “sanctuary state” policies.
Why?
Because they respect the rule of law and worked very hard to legally become citizens of our country themselves.
We should not reward law breakers with citizenship, please help us to rally support and raise funds to fight the Open Borders Lobby.
The ACLU’s lawsuit filed this week against Sheriff Gahler is nothing more then a political power play to try to take down any local agency willing to enforce the law and fight illegal immigration.
Doug says
You do realize that when Boarnman loses this suit is unaffected right?
chris says
Sanderella says
There are three separate sections in this article. The second section is credited as being from Christopher Boardman, democrat nominee for HC Sheriff. Essentially the entire section is attributed as direct quotes from Boardman, so yes, in essence he did write it.
just sayin says
Apparently you are a product of HCPS is you can read that and say he wrote it. That section refers to Boardman in the third person and has boardman quotes. That’s what these things mean “”. It appears we have multiple idiots
Harford Voter says
I would agree….multiple idiots….most of them supporters of the Harford County Goof Old Boy Club.
JZ says
MD Patriot says
Boardman has no clue about anything related to the responsibilities of a Sheriff. So, he wants even more illegal aliens in Harford County than we already have now? The news media should, but they won’t, list all persons arrested/wanted by law enforcement that are ILLEGAL ALIENS for any crimes they commit. I was glad to see that the three illegal alien MS13 gang members arrested for the brutal homicide of a young man in Maryland several weeks ago were identified as such. That is the only time I have seen anything in the media recently that identified the the criminals as illegal aliens. People better wake up in Harford County, and the USA, and realize what is taking place and being forced upon us by the Socialist Democrats in the District of Corruption and Annapolis!
Mike Callahan says
Help fight the harassment of immigrants by Sheriff Gahler’s Harford County.Police’s and ICE!
Support Maryland ACLU’s investigation of Sheriff Jeff Gahler’s assisting ICE violation of civil liberty rights of Hispanic citizens and immigrants
This November vote Sheriff Jeff Gahler out of office.!
Vote For Social Justice and Honesty And Integrity! Vote Chris Boardman!
Normal Millennial says
Mike Callahan says
ACLU Video Correction:
Leon says
If you want to bed down with illegal aliens then move to pg county
MD Patriot says
Better yet, he should move south of the border, say, El Salvador, for instance.
McLovin says
Harford Voter says
Sounds very reasonable to me. If HCSO has done nothing wrong then they should comply with the ACLU request and not subject Harford County Citizens to lawsuit costs that will need to be defended.
Gahler stop obstructing and abide by the FOIA law, or whatever law applies to the State of Maryland.
Stand We Stand With Gahler says
just sayin says
If your rights a violated will you still stand with him?
David Baxter says
The rights of american citizens are being violated every day by illegal aliens. Cleary, the aclu, democrats and boardman could give a shit less.
just sayin says
Please elaborate on these crimes you speak of…..
Sam Adams says
Keep up the good work Gahler and ICE. Thank you for doing your part to uphold the laws of the USA.
Harford Voter says
Absolutely…and abide by the FOIA laws, which are in place for very good reasons.
Normal Millennial says
The ACLU is a subversive Jewish Marxist organization that is using legal tricks to harass a local law enforcement agency. A local law enforcement agency that is defending its citizens from terrible illegal 3rd world invaders.
The people of Harford County shouldn’t have to tolerate (((ACLU))) tricks.
David Baxter says
Boardman and the american criminal liberties union again putting rights and safety of american citizens below criminal aliens
just sayin says
Actually they are making sure your rights are not violated but you clearly ain’t too bright.
David Baxter says
The ACLU has chosen to Protect the illegal aliens that are violating Americans rights. The demand voting rights and citizenship the receive benefits that should be afforded to American citizens first.
They should all be sent home and as long as we have homeless people and poor communities that need help, our resources should be utilized there.
just sayin says
I’m guessing either you have a reading disability or didn’t finish the 3rd grade.
David Baxter says
just sayin says
SoulCrusher says
The lawsuit will probably go no where. How can you sue a State agency for taking part in a Federal program that is actively trying to recruit the State agencies? This Federal program was introduced when Obama was still President, so this is NOT a Trump thing. Why not sue the Federal government instead? I also find it interesting that this “lawsuit” is occurring just before an election and believe that the ACLU is actually using its resources for a political purpose, due to the timing of the lawsuit. Did you guys know that there is a petition to halt monetary awards for the ACLU’s attacks on religious freedoms under the 1st Amendment? This petition already has 32,836 signatures since its inception in April of this year. Its goal is 50,000 signatures. I’ve included a link to the petition so you guys can look it over. If the ACLU wants to its job, it needs to start taking on unconstitutional laws that DO infringe upon the American citizens by subjecting us to law where there is no constitutional authority to enforce such laws. However, you won’t see this because they are ALL part of the corrupt legal system known as the BAR. The American and Maryland BAR Associations must be removed on the grounds of treason. https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/aclu
Cdev says
The suit asks for information to be released. Nothing more.
SoulCrusher says
and what will be done with that information? Do you really expect me or anyone else to NOT believe that this information would be used for additional legal purposes, such as this frivolous law suit? Look, under FOIA they should be suing the Federal government, not a State agency. They need to use Maryland’s Public Information Act (PIA) and the use of FOIA is useless because Maryland is NOT subject to FOIA. FOIA binds the Federal government, not the State. Which brings us back to this suit being frivolous and its real intention is politically motivated.
SoulCrusher says
Just to clarify, the ACLU needs to sue under PIA and not FOIA because the Sheriff of Harford County is NOT bound by FOIA. He is bound by PIA. I just wanted you to understand my position on this and that this suit will be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.
SoulCrusher says
After re-reading, I see that they are suing Federal agencies for the information and are just citing Harford County in the lawsuit. It’s still pointless because the information isn’t going to show anything except for what has already been delivered. Boardman says that information about 105 detainees and 44 candidates for deportation were concealed until the news of this lawsuit was made public. However, I remember reading all this on the Dagger back when Gahler was touting the efforts in 2017. So, how could this be concealing information until the announcement of this lawsuit? Am I remembering wrong? Does anyone else remember those exact same statistics being released on the Dagger about a year ago?
MAGA says
Harford Voter says
“Since then, the ACLU has been fighting to get more information both from the Harford County Sheriff’s office through a Maryland Public Information Act request, and from ICE, through a FOIA request. Although the Sheriff has the data that we are asking for, he claims the data belongs to ICE, not local law enforcement, so it cannot be released under the MPIA. For its part, ICE has claimed that the Freedom of Information Act does not require them to release the requested information to the public.”
Regardless of whether it shows anything or not simply release the information. Instead Gahler decides he will have a pissing contest with the ACLU at taxpayer expense. Tax Dollars that could be used for much more pressing issues. Why? Because Gahler thinks he is King and not an elected official. This is typical Harford County Good Old Boy Bullshit. Many of us are more than tired of it. Be accountable if you believe you are doing the right thing unless of course you have something to hide.
earl says
The ACLU is suing to make sure Gahler isn’t racial profiling. Why won’t he release the information?
SoulCrusher says
@ Earl – It’s kinda hard to enforce immigration without there being some sort of profiling. However, I don’t think Gahler has a deputy at every Latino’s house checking their immigration status. I mean, if someone is pulled over and they speak broken English or none at all, well, the odds are they are of foreign origin and their immigration status will be checked. This is profiling, but I consider it allowable profiling because the conclusion is obvious. I still don’t like immigration law and think it is pointless, but if you’re going to enforce it some profiling will occur. Don’t have a Mexican or some other Latino flag depicted by graphics on your vehicle’s rear window and you might not be suspected of being a Latino whose immigration status will get checked. Some things are common sense….
SoulCrusher says
@ Harford Voter – Did you or Chris Boardman file a PIA information request for what you desire? If so, I believe Gahler will answer the request in full. If he responded to the jackass from California regarding the mushroom thing, I think the probability of him answering a PIA request for the info you desire would be fulfilled.
SoulCrusher says
@ Everyone – It is traditional for police to give the ACLU a hard time because the info they are requesting is presumed to be used to their detriment. There is no denying this. There is also the issue of the information being requested by a private citizen or by the ACLU. I do believe the PIA is set up for a private citizen to make the request and not a legal organization. They probably have to sue for the information. Remember, the ACLU lawyers get paid legal fees from the tax payer and even if they are not getting paid on this particular instance, you can see the dollar signs down the road.
earl says
Soul Crusher you are making the assumption that blond hair blue eyed people can’t be here illegally. Can you tell a Canadian just by looking at them?
SoulCrusher says
No, but it I can make the assumption that a blond hair, blue eyed person that speaks fluent English isn’t a Latino in the US with possible immigration issues. I imagine the police would see the Canadian drivers license and check if it was flagged for something. I don’t understand your point because unless you are witnessing a different reality than I, you would understand that the Latinos are being targeted for illegal immigration status because that is what is widespread across the country. I don’t see them talking about illegal aliens from Canada seeking refuge from governmental abuse. Do you?
earl says
Hence the reason the ACLU is suing, to make sure not just Latinos are being targeted. Thanks for playing.
SoulCrusher says
I disagree. The power and authority to direct immigration and its policies fall under the guide of the President of the US. If he directs agents of the government to carry out his policies then they are beholden to do it. It is very specific about this in the Constitution. The ACLU will NOT be able to make an argument that can trump the US Constitution and the authority ordained in the Presidency. The President has exclusive jurisdiction of this matter and any Judge that makes a decision that he has NO JURISDICTION to make has committed treason against the United States Constitution. If Trump wants them to target Latinos, then they will target Latinos. I don’t like the policy and repeatedly have tried to voice alternative ideas to deal with immigration issues, which you all laugh at.
“When a judge acts where he or she does not have jurisdiction to act, the judge is engaged in an act or acts of treason.” Zeller v. Rankin, 101 S.Ct. 2020, 451 U.S. 939, 68 L.Ed 2d 326-
Harford Voter says
@JustTiredofYou what the F are you talking about? The topic has to do with Gahler and the ACLU nothing else.
Gahler needs to do his job and abide by the law. Even the laws he doesnt agree with. Simple and to the point.
As far as the rest of your dribble take it somewhere else. I would be proud to buy SoulCrusher a beer anytime I have the chance to do it.
The Sheriff did release information back last year upon request on the 287(g) program, without any lawsuits, he shut down that foolishness about the mushroom caper, and you keep getting shut down on here. Think before you write anything. Gahler is doing a great job, is one of, if not the most popular Sheriff’s in Maryland and we stand behind him.
Typical of the HCSO and now the taxpayer will get to fund the resulting Lawsuit defense. Release the data if you believe you have the authority to support Federal Immigration Laws. Unless of course you have something to hide or you are trying to obstruct because you believe you are not accountable to the taxpayers of Harford County.
Not releasing the data shows a clear lack of leadership and abuse of position by Gahler. Gahler you are accountable even if you think you are not. Public officials like Gahler are dangerous. Harford County Council where are you? Why does it take the ACLU to hold those in public office accountable? How many lawsuits will it take before Government representatives begin to do the right thing?
Call it like I see it says
I wonder if Nick Steiner, Boardman, and Mike Callahan would be willing to let some undocumented illegal immigrants move in to their homes and back yards.It is easy to be a liberal from afar in the safety of their own homes. What a bunch of tools.
Harford Voter says
Why not release the information requested? If you have nothing to hide release the information. Plain and simple. Instead Gahler obstructs by making BS claims the data doesn’t belong to him. That is the real story here not the illegal immigrants.
What approval does he have from County Council to be doing what he is doing? So far I haven’t seen this approval. He has no mandate from Harford County to be using a County Level Detention Center as a Federal Level holding facility. I am neither for or against his actions, but if he were transparent to the public and requested the appropriate approvals then he would not be discussing it. Its called accountability. Its about time Public Officials begin to realize they must be accountable. When this is said and done I would love to see Gahler pay for the legals expenses out of his own pocket. Of course that wont happen. The taxpayer will get that pleasure. For what? So Gahler can have pissing contests because he doesn’t want to comply with the law, which he was sworn to uphold? He doesn’t get to pick and chose what laws he upholds and doesn’t uphold. There are checks and balances in the system for very good reasons.
Gahler do your job! Stop holding onto these petty arguments that do nobody any good! Act like a Leader and not a Dictator!
Merica says
As long as Gahler puts the safety of my family over the interest of criminals who are in the country illegally, he will have my support and the support of the majority of Harford County. No amount of liberal dribble or lies from the left will change that. Gahler for America!!
Harford Voter says
There is that L word again……Are Harford County “Conservatives” incapable of thinking for themselves? Politicians being accountable is a demonic Liberal principle? I think not. This “conservative” can and will call the Bullshit Flag when it is needed.
“Interests over criminals”…..Really? How does Gahler’s obstruction help the safety of your family over the interests of criminals? You do realize that his failure to simply give the information requested is diverting tax dollars that could be used to truly help the safety of your family? Perhaps you don’t because you blindly and faithfully follow King Gahler.
Gahler for America? Lord I hope not.
Spartacus says
The Sheriff is the top law enforcement officer in Harford County. He does not need the county council’s permission to do participate in 287g nor to turn over criminal illegal aliens to ICE. We should be proud to have a sheriff that enforces the law, protects the citizens of HarCo and upholds his oath to the Constitution and the people.
Of course this is alien to the typical libtard weasels whining on this board about the rights of illegal aliens. The illegal aliens became criminals when they illegally entered the country. Go to Mexico illegally and attempt to live off the state, that is stealing resources reserved for citizens i.e. education, public housing, food allowances, medical care, etc. and see how concerned they are about your rights. Hint, zero concern. They toss you butt out. If you are caught illegally in Mexico a 2nd time its 10 years in. Mexican prison.
LMAO says
Harford Voter says
Release the information and abide by the law. If Gahler is the “Supreme Sheriff” and he believes he has a right to do what he is doing then release the information. Don’t take a position and then play obstructionist.
Normal Millennial says
MAGA says
@Harford voter, SoulCrusher figured it out, why can’t you? The Sheriff’s department is not being sued, so the expense you fear is zero. Next dumb a___ liberal comment please…
Harford Voter says
That lawsuit is coming….Just a matter of time. So what if they don’t get sued. Its called doing the right thing. Follow the Law. Freedom of Information Act is there for very good reasons. Unless of course your hiding something then its a problem. I suspect Gahler may be hiding something. Otherwise why play games. He isn’t paid to play games. He is paid to do his job!
You “Conservatives” keep blindly following your King. This “Conservative” will call Bullshit when it needs to be called.
Harford Voter says
Oops. I misspoke. I love deporting criminals who are already criminals. Great job sheriff gahler!
Mike Callahan says
RE: MAGA
ACLU is suing HCSO, ICE And Homeland Security for information .
Gahler is refusing to release details of what the hell they are doing to help ICE harass Hispanic citizens and immigrants.
His department is not being transparent to the public in what it is actually doing !
Abolish ICE!
Throw Gahler Out Of Office!
The Sheriffs election in Harford is now a Referendum on ICE and the Gahler/Trump racist policy of violating the civil liberties of Hispanic citizens and immigrants
https://www.aclu-md.org/sites/default/files/field_documents/complaint287g-harford.pdf
Mike Callahan says
Re: Republican Moron
HCSO are deputized ICE agents under the 257g program. You have to sue ICE and Homeland to get info from uncooperative Sheriff Gahler
Abolish ICE! Dump Gahler!
Chris Boardman For Harford Sheriff!
Mike Callahan says
There is a cure for Trump Derangement Syndrome(TDS):
Normal Millennial says
Looks like the hooked-nosed rats at the (((ACLU))) are trying to flood our great county with more third-world invaders. I know all good people of Harford County support our Sheriff’s Department 100%.
Mike Callahan says
Re: Abnormal Millennial:
Did you just refer to the American Civil Liberties Union with an anti-semitic insult and then casually endorse Jeff Gahler for Sheriff in the name of the “good people”of Harford County?
Is this an official Neo- Nazi or KKK endorsement?
Cecil Mom says
I would like to see the ACLU stand up against the hate of Chris Boardman towards Cecil County “REDNECKS” as he call them lesser folks as he sees it to our north. Think of that! If some conservative was demeaning an entire group of people with hateful comments and name calling, the world of Mike (Harford for Obama) Callahan and Harford Voter would be incensed. Can’t have it both ways you two, encourage, accept and defend it, then you are it and “it” is short for a hateful bigot.
Just the facts says
Yuneva No says
I remember reading that the HCSO was only checking the citizen status of persons brought to the Detention Center after they have been arrested for some other criminal activity. That means these people had already been observed violating the rights of actual citizens before they were asked to document their citizenship status.
How is this a violation of their rights?
I am not for open borders. We are too far in debt as a nation to suffer our entitlement programs to continue giving benefits to persons who have not paid into the system. When talking about costs to the taxpayers of this nation for immigration policies, let’s not forget to factor in the cost to our entitlement programs.
And as for who’s responsible, if a person is in this country illegally at the Federal level, isn’t that person also in the State illegally?
As a side note to @just saying; a person’s mother can be his sister if the father of his mother is also his father. Think about it.