Juvenile Stabbed, Transported by Medevac, Another Juvenile Arrested After Incident at McDonald’s Restaurant in Havre de Grace

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On Monday, August 21, 2023 at approximately 2:26 p.m. the Havre de Grace Police Department received multiple 911 calls for a stabbing that occurred at 802 Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Officers arrived 2:32 p.m. on scene and began administering emergency aid to juvenile who had wounds consistent with being stabbed. The injuries were severe and the juvenile was transported by Maryland State Police Medivac to Maryland Shock Trauma with critical injuries. The juvenile victim’s family has been notified.

Officers quickly began investigating and were able to locate a suspect a short time later. The suspect who is also juvenile has been placed under arrest. At this time we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. This incident was isolated between people who were known to each other. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Sova or Detective Cooper at 40-939-2121.

This is an active investigation and further updates will be available at a later time.