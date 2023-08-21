Juvenile Stabbed, Transported by Medevac, Another Juvenile Arrested After Incident at McDonald’s Restaurant in Havre de Grace

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:
On Monday, August 21, 2023 at approximately 2:26 p.m. the Havre de Grace Police Department received multiple 911 calls for a stabbing that occurred at 802 Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Officers arrived 2:32 p.m. on scene and began administering emergency aid to juvenile who had wounds consistent with being stabbed. The injuries were severe and the juvenile was transported by Maryland State Police Medivac to Maryland Shock Trauma with critical injuries. The juvenile victim’s family has been notified.
Officers quickly began investigating and were able to locate a suspect a short time later. The suspect who is also juvenile has been placed under arrest. At this time we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. This incident was isolated between people who were known to each other. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Sova or Detective Cooper at 40-939-2121.
This is an active investigation and further updates will be available at a later time.
Comments
Lee Breeden says
Your going to publish this but not the homicide on the Ma and Pa trail. LOL. You suck
Brian Goodman says
http://www.daggerpress.com/2023/08/17/unknown-man-with-los-angeles-ties-sought-in-ma-photo-released/
Joseph says
Lowman use you correct
name Moran
Anonymous Escapee says
This has gotta be one of the more hilariously uninformed comments I have ever seen on Dagger. The story about the Ma & Pa homicide is literally RIGHT UNDER this story on the opening page.
Here’s your sign!
The Truth says
The victim died
Cp says
Sending prayers to chucky & his family on the loss of their son . Both families lost a child yesterday & we have to do better with kids these days 🙁